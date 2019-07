The Shreveport police department is asking for the public’s help this morning in finding a missing teenage girl. 16-year old Kalya Jackson of Shreveport was reported missing on Sunday.



She was last seen at her residence on Wagner street around 11 p.m. Saturday night. Officers say she’s described as a young black female, standing 5 foot and 6 inches tall.



Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact their local law enforcement or Shreveport police at 318-401-3420.