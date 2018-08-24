Shred-A-Thon draws crowds Video

It's “Protecting Your Privacy" week on KLFY News Ten.

To help you protect your privacy: we teamed up with Shred-it for Shred-A-Thon held earlier today at the Acadiana Mall.

I was out there early this morning for Shred-A-Thon that began at 9 a.m and the car line was literally wrapped around the mall.

Many people I spoke with that waited to shred their documents said how thankful they were and how it helped them safely get rid of their personal information.

"I just love that they offer this opportunity because we do... I mean our little shredders don't they just can't take that abuse so when you come here and you can you know get all of those important documents you have no use for anymore this is the perfect place to go when they offer this service so thank you KLFY thank you shredfest for the wonderful opportunity."

Over 300 cars wrapped around the Acadiana Mall as today's Shred-A-Thon kicked off.

"Using those little machines is just so difficult to do all the time to come and do this to make sure that all of our information is safe especially what's going on in the community and the world right now it's just nice to have this opportunity."

News Ten teamed with the Acadiana Mall, Home Bank, Food Net, and Shred-it for what turned out to be a very successful event.

"It's always good to do it to support another organization in the community. That's what Lafayette's about."