We will have another pleasant night with lows in the mid to upper 60s. The humidity will be a little higher tomorrow and with some moisture returning to the atmosphere, I have added a slight chance of rain. Highs will be in the low 90s. Showers will be possible Saturday and Sunday, but rain chances will remain low.

