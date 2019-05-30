Showers Possible…

Showers are still possible this evening, and we may see a few overnight. One of the high resolution models shows a few lasting through the early evening. The weather pattern won’t change much at all for the next week. We will see a small chance of rain each day with highs in the low to mid 90s. Rain chances will be even lower over the weekend then they will come back up some for the middle half of next week. We may a much better chance of rain late next week.

