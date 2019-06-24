Showers and Storms Likely Throughout Monday Morning

A complex of showers and storms are moving through Acadiana early this Monday morning. The initial line of storms will produce heavy rains, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. The severe threat will remain low for Acadiana. Showers look to remain likely through the morning hours with rain chances easing for the afternoon. Temperatures will struggle into the mid 80s, making for a warm and muggy afternoon for the area.

