Showers and Storms Likely for the Next Few Days. Flash Flood Watch until 7:00 pm Thursday

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect across all of Acadiana until 7:00pm Thursday, June 6th. Overall, Acadiana will receive around 3-5″ inches of rain but there will be areas that see 6-10″ inches of rainfall or more. The drier weather over the past two weeks will help with absorbing the initial rains but with the greater threat for heavy rains coming tonight and Thursday for Acadiana, flash flooding will be a threat that we will need to monitor for throughout the area.

Rainfall will be on and off today with waves of showers and storms. The heaviest rains on this Wednesday should remain in Texas and the very western parts of the state. Starting tonight and going into Thursday morning, the more torrential rains should push eastward into more of Acadiana increasing the threat for flash flooding in our viewing area. The severe threat should remain minimal but some gusty winds are expected. Minor coastal flooding is also expected for the next few days with the strong south winds and high tides.

