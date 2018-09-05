Shooting suspect sought by Breaux Bridge Police Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Breaux Bridge Police Department) [ + - ] Video

On September 1, 2018, the Breaux Bridge Police Department responded to Pilot Truck Stop in reference to a shooting.

The above male subject is the suspect and we are asking for the public’s help in identifying the male subject.

The vehicle pictured above is the vehicle he drove away in from the scene.

The vehicle was also occupied by a black female who was dressed in blue scrubs.

If anyone has any information or can identify the male subject, please contact the Breaux Bridge Police Department at 337-332-2186.