Shooting suspect sought by Breaux Bridge Police Department

Posted: Sep 04, 2018 12:43 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 04, 2018 12:43 PM CDT

On September 1, 2018, the Breaux Bridge Police Department responded to Pilot Truck Stop in reference to a shooting.

The above male subject is the suspect and we are asking for the public’s help in identifying the male subject.

The vehicle pictured above is the vehicle he drove away in from the scene.

The vehicle was also occupied by a black female who was dressed in blue scrubs.

If anyone has any information or can identify the male subject, please contact the Breaux Bridge Police Department at 337-332-2186.

