Shooting suspect sought by Breaux Bridge Police Department
On September 1, 2018, the Breaux Bridge Police Department responded to Pilot Truck Stop in reference to a shooting.
The above male subject is the suspect and we are asking for the public’s help in identifying the male subject.
The vehicle pictured above is the vehicle he drove away in from the scene.
The vehicle was also occupied by a black female who was dressed in blue scrubs.
If anyone has any information or can identify the male subject, please contact the Breaux Bridge Police Department at 337-332-2186.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Previous
Sand bags available to Abbeville...
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Next
Grand Prairie under boil advisory
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- New California bridge gets sensors to gather earthquake data
- London show explores hidden world of facial recognition
- Phone ban at school: French children forced to hang up
- Egypt's president ratifies law to monitor social media