Shooting overnight leaves one injured

Opelousas Police are investigating a shooting that happened overnight. Few details are available at this time, but we do know that officers responded to the scene in the 1600 block of Frilot street, near an intersection with Hayward street.

Authorities say one person suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was taken to an area hospital.

No suspect has been identified at this time, but we will continue to follow this developing story and have more when new information becomes available.