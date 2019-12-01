One man in critical condition after Moss Street shooting

LAFAYETTE, La., (KLFY) — One male is in critical condition after police say an altercation on Moss Street ended with a shooting this evening (Saturday).

According to Lafayette Public Information Officer Cpl. Bridgette Dugas, officers responded to the 100 block of Azelie St., where they found a 36-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds. The man, who remains unidentified, is currently listed in critical condition.

Dugas said police believe the shooting came from a disturbance with another unknown party and likely took place in the 2500 block of Moss Street. It is believed the victim fled to Azelie Street after the shooting.

This is a breaking story. We’ll have more information as soon as it’s available.