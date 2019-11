New Iberia Police are investigating a shooting that left a man in critical condition on Lombard Street.

According to Police Captain John Babin, police were dispatched around 10:20 p.m. Saturday to the 600 block of Lombard Street where they located the victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a local hospital, Babin said.

The investigation remains opened and no further information is being released at this time, Babin said.