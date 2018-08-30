Local

Shooting in St. Mary Parish

St. Mary Parish deputies are investigating an early morning shooting.

Authorities say the victim was shot along Highway 90 near Penn Road.  That is between Baldwin and Four Corners.  Authorities say the victim is at the hospital with a gunshot wound.  

There are no suspects at this time. 

