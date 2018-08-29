Sheriff's office ask for helping finding runaway teen from Basile

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Racquel Heaven Malone (Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office)

The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile.

15 year old Racquel Heaven Malone left her foster home near Basile during the night or early morning hours of August 21 – 22, 2018, and has not been seen since, officials say.

Malone is described as a white female, medium build, 5’4” in height, weighing 130 pounds with long black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-788-8700 or your local police department.