Local

Sheriff: 5-year-old finds mother shot dead from stray bullet

By:

Posted: Nov 12, 2018 10:21 AM CST

Updated: Nov 12, 2018 10:21 AM CST

RINGGOLD, La. - Authorities in Louisiana say a woman's 5-year-old child found her shot dead after a stray bullet went through her apartment.
    
Bienville Parish Sheriff John Ballance tells KSLA-TV 31-year-old Shanette Carter was shot Saturday night in Ringgold. Ballance says a fight in the complex's parking lot led to the shooting.
    
Authorities believe two people were targeted during the shooting as they were running up a stairwell to get away from the fight, and one bullet went through Carter's apartment as she was sitting on her couch.
    
Authorities say the child came out to tell neighbors the woman wouldn't wake up. The neighbors went to check and realized she was dead.
    
One of the people targeted was shot but their condition, as well as the other person's, is unclear. Authorities are investigating.
    
___
 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Trending stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center