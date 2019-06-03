Shaquille O'Neal spotted hanging out in Arnaudville Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

NBA superstar, TNT sports commentator and actor (remember 'Kazaam!"?) Shaquille O'Neil was spotted Saturday enjoying the weekend in Acadiana.

Several News 10 viewers sent us pictures of Shaq hanging out at a little league baseball tournament in Arnaudville.

It wasn't easy for the seven-foot-one NBA legend to hang out in the hide out so viewers tell us he took a picture with anyone who asked.



