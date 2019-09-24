SFM: Cameron man sets friend’s house on fire; blamed him for failed relationship with girlfriend

A Cameron man has been arrested for setting his friend’s house on fire and stealing and burning a horse saddle.

According to the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal, 39-year-old Zack Wheeler was already booked into the Calcasieu Parish Jail on unrelated charges.

He was then booked on the additional charges of simple arson and criminal trespass, the LOSFM said.

On September 9, (SFM) said they were contacted to assist with the investigation of a house fire in the 2500 block of Red Davis Road in Lake Charles.

After assessing the scene, deputies determined the house fire was intentionally set and evidence collected at the scene identified Wheeler as a suspect.

The owner of the property also reported recently obtaining evidence of the whereabouts of a horse saddle that was stolen several years ago from his property in Cameron Parish, SFM said.

After deputies assessed the evidence provided relative to the horse saddle, they determined not only was Wheeler in possession of the stolen saddle, but that he had burned the object as well, SFM said.

Deputies learned Wheeler and the property owner had been friends, but the relationship became strained when Wheeler blamed the friend for his relationship ending.

The former friend reported recent concerning behavior by Wheeler toward both himself and the ex-girlfriend, before and after the house fire, SFM said.

An investigation is ongoing, SFM said.