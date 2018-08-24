Sex offender who violated parole arrested in Duson

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo Credit: Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office

A sex offender who violated his parole was arrested in Duson.

According to Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Deputies, Bryan Scully, a homeless sex offender, moved to a home within 200 feet of an elementary school and daycare.

Duson Police then spoke with a resident of the home.

After further investigation, they learned that Scully was living there and was living there for about two weeks.

Scully was booked and charged for parole violation, unlawful presence of a sex offender and failure to report a new or additional address.