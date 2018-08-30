Sex offender compliance check in Acadia Parish reveals most following law

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (MGN)

The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Louisiana Probation and Parole Office recently completed a sex offender compliance check within Acadia Parish.

According to Sheriff K.P. Gibson, 29 sex offenders were checked to assure that they were complying with their requirements of probation / parole.

During these checks, 24 of the 29 offenders were found to be in compliance, Gibson said.

Of the 5 who were not in compliance, he said, two were granted an extension by the courts to complete their requirements.

The remaining offenders (3) are being reviewed with pending charges to be filed against them, Gibson said.

The individuals violations vary from public notifications requirements, payment of required fees and change of household notifications, Gibson said.

“Our office along with Probation and Parole will continue to randomly check sex offenders to assure that they are complying with their requirements of law to assure the safety of our residents” stated Sheriff KP Gibson.