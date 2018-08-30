Local

Sex offender check

Posted: Aug 30, 2018 06:56 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 30, 2018 07:05 AM CDT

Sex offender check

In case is you wonder what to do in case of Sex offender is near you or a neighborhood, here some tips that can protect you and the community: 

Don't panic, respond calmly.

Create a safety family plan, attend the community notification planning.

Find out if the person convicted of a sexual offense is being supervise.

Consider joining with another neighbor to meet the offender, notify the police if you see this person in a suspicious situations or activities. And don't wait to take action for prevention, because 88% of sexually abuse is never reported that is according to stopitnow.org authorities can't notify you about most people who sexually abuse because they never been identified.  

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Trending stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center