Sex offender check
In case is you wonder what to do in case of Sex offender is near you or a neighborhood, here some tips that can protect you and the community:
Don't panic, respond calmly.
Create a safety family plan, attend the community notification planning.
Find out if the person convicted of a sexual offense is being supervise.
Consider joining with another neighbor to meet the offender, notify the police if you see this person in a suspicious situations or activities. And don't wait to take action for prevention, because 88% of sexually abuse is never reported that is according to stopitnow.org authorities can't notify you about most people who sexually abuse because they never been identified.