Sex offender check Video

In case is you wonder what to do in case of Sex offender is near you or a neighborhood, here some tips that can protect you and the community:

Don't panic, respond calmly.

Create a safety family plan, attend the community notification planning.

Find out if the person convicted of a sexual offense is being supervise.

Consider joining with another neighbor to meet the offender, notify the police if you see this person in a suspicious situations or activities. And don't wait to take action for prevention, because 88% of sexually abuse is never reported that is according to stopitnow.org authorities can't notify you about most people who sexually abuse because they never been identified.