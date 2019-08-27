Several arrested in 4th warrant roundup by Opelousas City Marshal’s Office

OPELOULAS, La. (KLFY)- The Opelousas City Marshal’s Office has cracked down on outstanding misdemeanor warrant charges with many roundups over the summer.

Operation Back to School Part Four is the fourth misdemeanor warrant round up they’ve had this year. In the latest roundup, deputies discovered illegal drugs in a home.

“She had marijuana. She tried to flush it before my men got in the house. My men got in there quick so she didn’t have time to flush it,” said Opelousas City Marshal Paul Mouton.

City marshal deputies began rolling at 4 a.m., entering homes in search of those with bench warrants, but some exited with even more charges.

“When we’re on these roundups, we have to inspect everything we find. Dope, we find illegal drugs, you know, knives,” said Mouton.

He explained that it is their job to make the community safer. Sweeping the streets with other local officials in this manner is also bringing light to other illegal activity occurring in some areas.

“When you can come and you can pick up a bunch of people at one time, it helps process everything a lot quicker,” said Church Point Police Chief Dale Thibodeaux.

His officers assisted Mouton’s crew for the search of about 25 warrants in Church Point alone. “We have to be a team, we have to pull together, we have to work together. Anytime I call them, they’re there for us and anytime they call us we’ll be there for them,” Thibodeaux added.

From Acadia Parish to St. Landry Parish, multiple arrests were made and dozens of illegal weapons and drugs were confiscated just before sunrise.

“This will let people know that if they don’t come in and take care of their bench warrants they will be arrested and they will be embarrassed,” Mouton added.

A felony round-up is being scheduled for the near future. The Opelousas Marshal’s Office can be contacted by calling, (337) 948-2577