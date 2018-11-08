Several neighborhoods to join Stop the Violence walk Friday night
A community prayer walk will be held in local neighborhoods Friday night at 9 p.m. addressing an end to gun violence.
Several community leaders will conduct walks at the following corners:
- Mudd and Louisiana Avenue
- St. Antoine and Simcoe
- Carver and Cora
- Orchid Drive and Walker Road
- Napoleon and Martin Luther King Drive (Sunset)
For more information call (337) 414-9355.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- 6 Questions with Dustin Lynch
- VIDEO: Surviving the CMA Awards Red Carpet
- St. Landry Parish school district shows highest growth on test scores
- Dez Bryant's First Practice as a Saint