Several neighborhoods to join Stop the Violence walk Friday night

Posted: Nov 08, 2018 11:15 AM CST

Updated: Nov 08, 2018 02:41 PM CST

A community prayer walk will be held in local neighborhoods Friday night at 9 p.m. addressing an end to gun violence.
Several community leaders will conduct walks at the following corners:
  •  Mudd and Louisiana Avenue
  • St. Antoine and Simcoe
  • Carver and Cora 
  • Orchid Drive and Walker Road 
  • Napoleon and Martin Luther King Drive (Sunset)
For more information call (337) 414-9355.
 
 
