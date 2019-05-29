Senator John Kennedy visits with pastors of burned St. Landry Parish churches

Today, U.S. Senator John Kennedy met with the pastors of the St. Landry Parish churches that were burned to the ground by arson nearly two months ago.

Senator Kennedy said he was in Opelousas today to show his support for the church leaders and congregations as they begin the process of rebuilding.

In a span of over 10 days, three Baptist churches were burned to the ground by an alleged arsonist., authorities said.

Each church was over 100 years old.

“Through this experience, I don’t understand it,“ said Kennedy. “I was telling the pastors if I make it to heaven first question I’m asking is why bad things happen to good people because I don’t understand it.“

Senator Kennedy said he was away in Washington D.C. when the churches were destroyed. Today, after few days back in Louisiana, he visited with the pastors.

“In life you’re going to get knocked down,“ the senator said. “Failure is not about getting knocked down. Failure is not standing up. These pastors just stood with their congregation they’re going to rebuild.”

In Sen. Kennedy’s remarks, he shared hope that the pastors and community would be able to rebuild fully again.