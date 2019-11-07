Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Senator Cassidy wants Louisiana to get more money from offshore energy production

Local
Posted: / Updated:

The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee held a hearing on legislation introduced by Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA), to increase Louisiana’s share of revenues generated by offshore energy production.

Coastal states receive only 37.5 percent of revenues from energy produced in federal waters under the Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act (GOMESA). Cassidy wants to raise that figure 50 percent to bring it in line with the revenue percentage states receive from onshore production.

Louisiana dedicates GOMESA funds to pay for projects to preserve and restore the coastline and its ecosystems. “We in Louisiana get far less than those who are onshore. We’re going to use this money to strengthen environmental protections, to rebuild our coastline, to rebuild communities, and to protect those ecosystems,” said Sen. Cassidy.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
6 mph NNW
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 48F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
58°F Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 48F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Crowley

71°F Broken Clouds Feels like 71°
Wind
9 mph NNW
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Low 47F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
58°F Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Low 47F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Opelousas

71°F Broken Clouds Feels like 71°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 46F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
58°F Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 46F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 49F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
58°F Cloudy. Low 49F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
52°F A few clouds. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories