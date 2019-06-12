Secretary of State: “I have to get it right from the very beginning”

A judge ruled last month the Lafayette City-Parish charter can be fixed by ordinance.

Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin says voter information often used for campaigning won’t be available until the end of next month.

The secretary of state says LCG has a unique circumstance; normally there’s not a major reapportionment close to an election.

“This is a very broad issue. It’s never been about Lafayette. It’s been about the effect of the state election code and how we conduct elections and the importance of how we conduct elections and the importance of getting it right. I don’t have a second bite of the apple I have to get it right from the very beginning,” Ardoin said.

Ardoin agrees giving voter information to candidates any earlier could create problems; such as the information being useless or qualifying candidates spending money to campaign for an election that may not take place. “The law provides that we provide an accurate list five days prior to qualifying and that’s what we aim to do.”

Lafayette attorney Gary McGoffin represents residents affected by the charter amendment discrepancies. McGoffin explains that basically all parties involved are to behave in accordance with the judges ruling to fix the charter amendment by ordinance.

“So he’s going to put an election that is definitely coming with candidates who are definitely qualifying who are definitely going to get voted on he wants to put all them at risk just in case he wins on appeal,” McGoffin said.

McGoffin puts it another way about acting in full compliance with a court order. “If I sued you and got a million dollar judgment against you and you did not or could not take a suspensive appeal, l could execute my judgment against you while it’s on appeal. If I lose on appeal then I have to give you the money back,” McGoffin explained.

McGoffin filed an opposition to the request for the judges ruling to be put on hold pending appeal.

