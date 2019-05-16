Secretary at Jeanerette Marshal's Office arrested on three charges, including malfeasance in office

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Secretary for the Jeanerette Marshal's office was arrested Wednesday on three charges, including two felonies, according to the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office jades website.

Nakather Theodile was booked into the Iberia Parish jail shortly after 6 p.m.

The felony charges include one count each of malfeasance in office and obstruction of justice. A third charge, unauthorized use of a moveable over 1k, is also listed.

We reached out to Jeanerette Marshal Furnis Martin for comment on the arrest. He offered little other information, however he released the following statement.

"As a law enforcement entity, we are held at a high standard. The Marshal's office has audit mechanisms in place that provide a red flag when someone has violated an accounting rule or policy. Please understand that Marshal's funds are public funds. As the Marshal, I have a duty to account for and protect public funds. When there are potential irregularities we then must reach out to a seperate entity to conduct the investigation."

He then directed our inquiry to the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office.

