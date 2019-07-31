Second suspect arrested in connection to April 11th Breaux Bridge shooting

A second suspect has been arrested in connection to an April 11th shooting in Breaux Bridge. 26-year-old Denzel Livings was arrested on May 6th by the US Marshal’s Violent Offender Task Force. He was then booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for 10 counts of Attempted 1st Degree Murder. The shooting happened on April 11th on Roy J. Melancon Road.

Investigators say two suspects drove by the home and fired several shots at people, including children who were in the yard. 3 of the 10 victims were under the age of 10. No injuries were reported.

The other suspect, Tyrell Livings, was arrested on April 26th at a home on Clifton Angelle Road. He also faces charges of 10 counts of Attempted 1st Degree Murder.



Both men are currently booked in the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center.