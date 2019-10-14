Second person connected to shooting at Rayne High School arrested

Darrell Jamel Nickerson of Rayne has been arrested for his involvement in a shooting Friday night at Rayne High School.

According to police, Nickerson was charged with attempted first-degree murder, illegal possession of a weapon, carrying a firearm at a school and unlawful disruption of the operation of a school.

Nickerson was booked into the parish jail with a bond set at $42,500.

Officers are still investigating the incident and expect multiple more arrest in the upcoming week, police said.

Anyone who was at Rayne High’s football game or near Lyman St at the time of the shootings and observed the individuals shooting or has related information is asked to contact Detective Richard Gray at 337-393-2930.

Additionally, police are asking anyone with video footage taken on their mobile phone to email the footage to 201@raynepd.org.