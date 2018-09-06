Second homicide on Lafayette Street in six days

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - - Detectives are investigating a homicide that happened outside of an apartment building on Lafayette Street.

On last Friday, a 21-year-old was killed just across the street.

In fact, some of the balloons released at a vigil in his honor on Tuesday got wrapped around a utility pole haven't even lost their helium.

When police arrived, the victim, who is only being identified as a black male, was said to be in stable condition.

Shortly after being rushed to a hospital he was pronounced dead.

There are no suspects as of now, but police are covering their bases.

"We are interviewing several people that were out here, neighbors, anybody with information we are gathering that and having them be interviewed by detectives. We're just trying to gather as much information as we can about what occurred”, Corporal Brigette Dugas said.

Several residents told us off camera the violence needs to stop.

One man says he refuses to have his grandchildren over because of the crime.

A woman spoke with us but chose not to be on camera in fear of retaliation.

She says it wasn't always like this.

She believes several issues in the neighborhood start at Thursday morning's crime scene.

"It used to be different. It was family oriented. We've been living here over 10 years.

In the past two years, it has been horrible. There is always fights among themselves and there is a bunch of men in there. I just believe those apartments need to go," the woman says.

She claims the property is always a mess, and crime in the neighborhood is making it difficult to sell their home.

"It depreciates the value of this environment. We can't even sell our house for a decent price because what's going on."

Police say they have no reason to believe last Friday's homicide is connected to Thursday morning's shooting.