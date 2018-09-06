Second degree murder suspect on the run Video

Investigators say this man still on the run this morning. Broussard police Chief Brannon Decou says " Clarence Celestine, Jr. is wanted in connection with the murder of Leon Williams, Jr. Williams was found shot to death in Broussard on Wednesday afternoon officers were looking for Celestine on Radcliffe Dr. in Lafayette. Lafayette parish deputies and the swat team joined Broussard police in the search. The sheriff's office tried to execute a warrant for second murder degree for Celestine. The 20 year-old was not at home when they went looking for him.