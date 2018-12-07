Second Chance Saturday: LASCC to Hold Adoption Event this Saturday

With 920 animals already adopted in 2018, the Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center (LASCC) hopes to achieve 1,000 adoptions for the year with opportunities such as Second Chance Saturday this weekend.

LASCC will host the event this Saturday, Dec. 8 from 1 p.m. – 3 pm. at 613 W. Pont Des Mouton Rd. The event is open to the public for anyone interested in adopting dogs, puppies, cats or kittens housed at the shelter.

Every adoptable animal from the shelter is neutered or spayed, vaccinated, heartworm tested and microchipped, a value of $200-500. Regular adoption fees for dogs and puppies are $35 and $25 for cats and kittens. Adoption fees are waived for military veterans with IDs and senior citizens over 65 years of age. Cash, Visa, MasterCard and Discover payments are accepted at LASCC.

For individuals interested in gifting a shelter pet, adoption gift certificates are the best option. Giving an LASCC “Gift Fur-tificate” ensures that the recipient is ready to welcome their new pet and allows them to select a puppy, kitten, dog or cat of their choice. LASCC adoption gift certificates are available for purchase at the shelter and cover costs associated with regular adoption, including spaying/neutering, vaccinations and microchips.

Reaching 1,000 adoptions in 2018 will be a significant accomplishment for Lafayette Mayor-President Robideaux’s No Kill 2020 initiative. The initiative has successfully increased the number of animals adopted annually from 537 in 2017 to 920 as of the end of November, as well as the number of animals rescued by organizations from 174 to 726. Shelter euthanasia rates have dropped from 2,765 to 790.

Through a multi-faceted approach of increasing adoption opportunities such as Second Chance Saturday, strengthening partnerships with private rescue organizations and instituting new policies at the shelter, Lafayette Mayor-President Joel Robideaux’s initiative is making tremendous strides towards LASCC reaching no kill status by the year 2020.

For more information on the Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center visit www.LafayetteLA.gov/LASCC​.