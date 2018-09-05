Search underway for person who fell into Charenton Drainage Canal in Baldwin
BALDWIN, La. (KLFY) - UPDATE:
Crews from the Franklin and Baldwin Volunteer Fire Departments were first on scene around 9:43 p.m. Monday night.
The search was handed over to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Coast Guard just after 1:00 a.m.
__________________________________________
First Responders are currently searching for a person who fell into the Charenton Drainage Canal from the railroad bridge between U.S. Highway 90 and Main Street in Baldwin.
According to Facebook posts, the Franklin Fire Department is assisting the Baldwin Volunteer Fire Department in the search and a Coast Guard helicopter is also at the scene assisting in the search.
Few details are available at this time, but News 10 has a crew en route to the scene and we will provide updates once new information becomes available.
