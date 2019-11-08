Search underway for missing shrimper near Marsh Island

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)- Agents with Wildlife and Fisheries are assisting the Coast Guard searching for a missing boater in the Vermilion Bay.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report from St. Mary Sheriff’s Department at 8:35 p.m. Thursday of a commercial fishing boat that did not return to dock.

The boat is a tan and white 17-foot Boston Whaler with a trawling system off the stern.

The fisherman aboard left Cypremort Point and was scheduled to arrive at Marsh Island on Thursday afternoon.

The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is assisting in the investigation. This is a developing story.

Anyone with any information is urged contact Coast Guard Sector New Orleans Command Center at (504) 365-2209.

