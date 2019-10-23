Live Now
Search underway for missing boater on Toledo Bend

SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A search is underway for a man who is believed to have drowned at a boat launch on Tranquility Bay in Toledo Bend after his truck was found backed up to the ramp still running, his boat adrift.

According to Sabine Parish Deputy Ron Rivers, witnesses in the area became alarmed after they noticed the truck had been idling for a few hours with no one around and called the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office around 5 p.m.

After searching the area and finding no sign of the man, they turned to concentrate their search in the water.

Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries have been called in to assist in the search, along with a dive team from the Central Sabine Parish Fire and Rescue and additional assistance from North Sabine Parish Fire and Rescue.

The man has not been identified, but Rivers says he is not from Sabine Parish.

He was believed to have been heading out to fish on Toledo Bend ahead of a tournament coming up this weekend.

Rivers says the boat wasn’t attached to a lead rope, and it’s possible the man drowned while attempting to retrieve it when it started to drift away.

