Search for missing Louisiana teen

Washington Parish Sheriff Office is seeking public’s assistance in finding a teen girl.

14-year old Debbie Stockstill was last seen on June 19th.

Debbie was reported missing this morning from Robert Sumrall Road in the Lawrence Creek community. Authorities say she may be in Franklinton or Tylertown area.

If anyone has seen or has information about Debbie Stockstill, they are asked to contact the Washington Parish Sheriffs Office at 9858393434.

