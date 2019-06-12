Search for Acadia Parish Home Invasion suspects

Detectives with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a home invasion which occurred at approx. 12:30 a.m. on June 3, 2019. The incident occurred in the 1100 block of Bayou Plaquemine Rd., north of Crowley.

Forced entry was used to gain access into the residence by breaking a glass next to the front door. The suspect was described as a white male with a thin build, armed with a crowbar. He forced his way into the elderly victim’s bedroom and demanded money. Stolen items include a Springfield XD 40 cal. pistol, a Samsung Galaxy phone and a wallet.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you’re urged to call the tips line at 789-TIPS or download our P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously.

