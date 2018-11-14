Search continues for suspects in church shooting; $1,000 offered for information leading to arrest Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

A reward, up to $1,000, is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspects in a shooting over the weekend outside a Crowley church.

It happened around 11 a.m. Saturday at the First Baptist Church on East 4th Street, Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard said.

Broussard said two men came from behind a bush and opened fire, striking one person in the chest in the arm, before fleeing the scene.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he underwent hours of surgery, Broussard said.

"His current condition is listed as serious but stable."

Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers is offering a reward, up to $1,000, for anyone who may have information that leads to the arrest of the two suspects.

Anyone with information is urged to call, 337-789-8477.

All callers will be given a tip ID number, and will remain anonymous.

