Search continues for St. Landry Parish escaped inmate Video

A search continues for a St. Landry Parish inmate who escaped from custody Friday.

33 year old Barry Butler was a trustee who walked off the property of the police departments service station on the westside of Opelousas, according to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office.

Butler is described as a white male, 6 feet tall, approxiamately 180 pounds.

Detectives say he has tattoos around his neck and a small tattoo under his right eye.

He was last seen wearing a navy blue jumper.

His direction of travel is unknown.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact St. Landry Parish Crimestopeprs at 337-948-8477.