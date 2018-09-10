Local

Search continues for St. Landry Parish escaped inmate

Posted: Sep 09, 2018 10:20 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 09, 2018 10:26 PM CDT

A search continues for a St. Landry Parish inmate who escaped from custody Friday.   

33 year old Barry Butler was a trustee who walked off the property of the police departments service station on the westside of Opelousas, according to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office. 

Butler is described as a white male, 6 feet tall, approxiamately 180 pounds.

Detectives say he has tattoos around his neck and a small tattoo under his right eye. 

He was last seen wearing a navy blue jumper.   

His direction of travel is unknown.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact St. Landry Parish Crimestopeprs at 337-948-8477.

