Sct’d Rain Back this Monday, Tropics Settle Down for Now

After consecutive days of hot and quiet weather for Acadiana, scattered rain makes a comeback this Monday. An upper level disturbance over Texas will increase rain chances to 40% for the area. Scattered showers and storms look likely by lunchtime and throughout the afternoon under mostly cloudy skies. The scattered rain should keep high temperatures in the lower 90s as opposed in the mid to upper 90s. Starting Tuesday, the rest of the work week will be quieter as we stay hot and muggy.

Checking on the tropics…Activity has settled down across the Atlantic Basin. Hurricane Dorian finally dissipated over the weekend. Tropical Storm Gabrielle continues to spin out in the northern Atlantic as it heads east, away from any land. The National Hurricane Center is tracking two separate disturbances with a low threat for development in the southeastern parts of the Atlantic Ocean. The disturbance closes to land is located just north of the Caribbean Sea as it heads towards the Bahamas. Currently, this has a 20% chance for tropical development. Further east is a tropical wave with a 30% chance for tropical development as it heads towards the Caribbean Sea. I think this wave will be one to watch closely for the next 1-2 weeks. The next name on the list is Humberto.

