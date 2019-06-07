SCOTT: The grand opening of the Cypress Pipeline and Process Services happened last week

SCOTT, La.- Cypress Pipeline and Process Services held its grand opening last week.

The service company set up shop in an abandoned building in Scott.

It provides services in the oil and gas industry. Right now the company currently employs 50 people.

Officials tell us, the company is looking to add another 50 jobs to the area.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now