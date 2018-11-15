Scott school resource officer awarded for heroic actions during lockdown Video

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - Local radio station BIG 102.1 recognized 40 of Acadiana's outstanding men and women in law enforcement Wednesday night, at the 2018 L.E.O. Awards Gala.

The third annual awards gala took place at the Palmetto Club.

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry gave the keynote speech.

The officers were nominated by colleagues, co-workers, family members and citizens, with personal stories of the positive impact the officers have made in their lives.

And one officer with Scott PD who received an award tonight, has been hailed a hero by the students he serves.



On September 4, School Resource Officer Joseph Celestine was unloading young students from their buses, when a loud sound rang out near Westside Elementary, but it wasn't the morning bell.



What happened next according to the Scott Police Department, is a testament to his training.

Officer Celestine was just helping students get their day started, when he quickly had to spring into action.

"I was getting kids off of the bus that morning and there was a couple teachers outside. I got all those to safety, and from there I went to the parking lot," he said.

Scott Police said Celestine, who serves as a Patrol Office and School Resource Officer, locked down the entire campus, led students, teachers and the bus drivers to safety.

All within the span of minutes...

"I got the kids inside. All the kids got to the inside of the building, the teachers were inside the building. And the other teachers that were arriving on campus, I went to the entrance to the school just to make sure nobody else came into the school," said Officer Celestine.

He also assisted with the apprehension of the shooting suspect.

His heroic actions don't surprise his wife Crystal.

"On and off the job, you know he's a great person all around, and those kids are very lucky to have him there," said Crystal Celestine.

Officer Celestine has been in law enforcement for 15 years.

He knows that day could've been a lot different.

But what keeps him going is the children he serves...

"Just the energy from the children, from the kids, and just the hugs and the high fivess," he said.



The awards gala also included a donation to the Middlebrook Foundation, which honors the life and service of fallen Lafayette Police Corporal Michael Middlebrook.

From all of us here at KLFY News 10, congrats to all of the officers who received awards Wednesday night!