Scott Police: Man in dispute with neighbor, fires gun

A Scott man is being held without bond after firing a gun striking his neighbor during a dispute, according to police.

It happened Tuesday morning around 7:30 a.m.

Police say they responded to the 100 Block of Marina Loop to a disturbance with weapons between neighbors.

Eldridge Thomas Jr. reportedly left the scene in his truck along with a woman who was later identified as his wife, police said.

Shortly thereafter, a Scott police officer located Thomas’ vehicle and attempted to stop him.

Police say Thomas refused to stop for officers when a brief pursuit ensued and Thomas surrendered and was taken into custody without incident.

An investigation has revealed that Thomas was involved in an argument with his neighbor, retrieved a firearm from his home, and discharged it at his neighbor.

The neighbor, according to police, was struck by one of the shots and rushed to a local hospital for the gunshot wound.

As of new time, he was listed in stable condition.

Thomas was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on charges of attempted 2nd degree murder, home invasion and aggravated flight from an officer.

An investigation is still on-going, police said.