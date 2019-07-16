Scott PD identifies trespassing suspects

SCOTT, La. (KLFY)- The Scott Police Department has identified two suspects wanted for trespassing suspects.

On Monday July 8, 2019, at 4 a.m. two people were seen on video trespassing at a home in the northern portion of Scott.

They were driving what looked like a dark colored 90’s-00’s Ford truck.

A man walked up to the door and began looking around. A woman, who drove the truck walked around the driveway. These subjects have been identified as Joshua Richardson, 18, of Leesville, and Madisyn Fava, 20, of Ville Platte. The vehicle was also identified as Richardson’s and is a black Ford F-150 4-door. The Scott Police Chief Chad Leger said he thanks all of the calls and tips the department has received, these two were quickly identified with the public’s assistance.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of these two please call the Scott Police Department Investigative Division 337-889-5104.