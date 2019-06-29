UPDATE: Missing Scott teen found safe

SCOTT, La.- UPDATE: Scott Police Chief Chad Leger said the 12-year-old girl is reported safe.

ORIGINAL: Briana ran away from home on June 25, 2019 late in the night. On June 30, 2019 at approximately 3:30 p.m., Briana’s family received a phone call from her saying that she wanted to return home. She was picked up shortly after and is now home safe. The Scott Police Department would like to thank all who assisted in locating her and seeing that she was returned home safe.

Briana is 12 years old, about 5’ tall and weighs about 110lbs, her hair is black, cut bob style just below her chin. She was last seen by her step mother at 10:45pm on Tuesday.

At 10:45pm had said she was going to sleep, and was wearing pink pajama pants and a t-shirt of unknown color.

When the family awoke though the next morning Briana was not in her room.

This is the second time that Briana has ran away. The first time that she ran away, she was located at an apartment complex on Guilbeaux St.