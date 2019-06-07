SCOTT PD: assistance is needed in identifying man who cashed fraudulent checks at local groceries Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: Scott PD) [ + - ] (Photo: Scott PD) [ + - ]

SCOTT, La.- The Scott Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the subject pictured.

On Saturday, May 18, 2019, the man cashed a business check at a grocery store in Scott, that was later found to be fraudulent.

On Monday, May 19, 2019, the subject cashed another fraudulent business check at another grocery store in Scott.

The subject was seen on both occasions leaving each store's parking lot in a red, compact vehicle with an Emoji front license plate.

He is described as an older black male, medium build, approximately 6 foot tall.

If you can help Scott Police Department identify this subject, contact our agency at (337) 233- 3715 or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS. All callers can remain anonymous.

