SCOTT, La.- Scott Fire Department tended to a vehicle fire Thursday at 3:01am in the 1500 block of Westgate Road. Upon arrival, firefighters found a box truck with lawn equipment being stored inside, that was on fire in the cargo area.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out quickly and prevent it from spreading to a nearby office building.

Another vehicle that was parked next to the burning truck, received minimal damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.