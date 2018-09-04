Local

Scott Fire Department investigating 'suspicious' fire at vacant home on Albarado Road

By:

Posted: Sep 04, 2018 06:34 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 04, 2018 06:34 AM CDT

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) - Fire investigators in Scott are working to determine the cause of a residential fire that broke Monday afternoon.

Scott firefighters responded to the scene at 4:21 p.m. in the 100 block of Albarado Road.

Crews found heavy fire emitting from this building.

They were able to quickly get the fire under control.

Fire Chief Chad Sonnier says an initial investigation found that the home had been vacant for several months and the fire appears to be suspicious in nature.

If anyone has information regarding this fire, they are asked to contact the Lafayette Fire Department's Arson Division at (337) 291-8716.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Trending stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center