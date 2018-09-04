Scott Fire Department investigating 'suspicious' fire at vacant home on Albarado Road

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) - Fire investigators in Scott are working to determine the cause of a residential fire that broke Monday afternoon.

Scott firefighters responded to the scene at 4:21 p.m. in the 100 block of Albarado Road.

Crews found heavy fire emitting from this building.

They were able to quickly get the fire under control.

Fire Chief Chad Sonnier says an initial investigation found that the home had been vacant for several months and the fire appears to be suspicious in nature.

If anyone has information regarding this fire, they are asked to contact the Lafayette Fire Department's Arson Division at (337) 291-8716.