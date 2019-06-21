Scott Fire Department enters into agreement with Lafayette FD for emergency aid

SCOTT, La. (KLFY)- The Scott Fire Department has entered into a legal agreement with the Lafayette Fire Department to emergency assistance.

The Automatic Aid Agreement will go into effect on July 1.

Currently, when Scott Fire Department is in need of additional "mutual" assistance, the agency must request assistance after arriving on scene, Scott Fire Chief Chad Sonnier said.

"This saves us at least 10 to 15 minutes of response time," Sonnier said.

The agreement will automatically send one engine company and equipment from LFD to actual or suspected structure fires and private alarms within Scott’s city limits.

Sonnier said the additional manpower will allow the citizens of Scott the best possible fire protection services for extinguishment of fires, salvage of property and, most importantly, saving lives by ensuring personnel will be on scene within minimal time.

By entering into this agreement with Lafayette Fire Department, the criteria required by the Property Insurance Association of Louisiana (PIAL) for fire departments in the State of Louisiana will be positively affected and will greatly benefit the department in maintaining the current Class 3 fire insurance rating, SFD's announcement said.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts - download now