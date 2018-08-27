Local

Scott Fire Department awarded grant

SCOTT (La) (KLFY) - On Friday, Scott Fire Department was awarded $105,000 from AFG to replace all sub-standard, obsolete and non-compliant bunker gear.

Chief Chad Sonnier said, "Scott Fire Department was in need of replacing the most basic equipment, bunker gear, to reduce the risks of injury or death to our members. To validate the desperate need, members received burns on two occasions while battling residential fires, in 2017 alone."

  Several attempts were made to obtain the personnel protective equipment, however, recent and proposed budget cuts have placed a financial hardship on SFD.  Preventing them from obtaining the needed and necessary safety equipment.

 

