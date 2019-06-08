SCOTT FD: firefighters were called to a crash on I-10 involving a tractor-trailer

(Photo: Scott FD)

SCOTT, La.- Scott Fire Department were called out this morning to a major vehicle accident that involved a tractor-trailer, that required a rescue at the eastbound exit ramp of Interstate 10.

The eastbound exit ramp of I-10 in Scott (97) has been closed till emergency personnel are able to secure the incident, as a precaution.

When firefighters arrived, the driver of the tractor-trailer was able to safely exit the vehicle.

According to Fire Cheif Chad Sonnier, the box trailer contained electric blasting caps, and a class 1 explosive.

Although the scene is under control, people are asked to please stay clear of the area till further notice.

