Scott and Duson Police team up with businesses for 4th annual toy drive

SCOTT, La. and DUSON, La. (KLFY) — Two local police forces and an assortment of local businesses are teaming up for the fourth year in a row to bring toys to needy children this Christmas.
The drive is collecting upwrapped toys from Monday, Nov. 18 through Friday, Dec. 13.
There are eleven drop-off points around both towns, including:
- Duson City Hall
- Scott Police Department
- Brian Schlesinger State Farm in Scott
- Don’s Specialty Meats in Scott
- NuNu’s Cajun Market in Scott
- Landry’s Donuts and Coffee in Scott
- Cashway Pharmacies in Duson and Scott
- Champagne’s Supermarket in Duson
- Scott Oak Cleaners in Scott
- The Coffee Depot in Scott
- Uncle T’s Oyster Bar in Scott
A number of items will be accepted, including books, action figures, dolls, cars, trucks, Lego, stuffed animals, DVDs and many others.
The drive is being held by Brian Schlesinger State Farm, Kip Judice of the Duson Police Department and Chad Leger of the Scott Police Department. The police departments are identifying families in need.