Scott and Duson Police team up with businesses for 4th annual toy drive

SCOTT, La. and DUSON, La. (KLFY) — Two local police forces and an assortment of local businesses are teaming up for the fourth year in a row to bring toys to needy children this Christmas.

The drive is collecting upwrapped toys from Monday, Nov. 18 through Friday, Dec. 13.

There are eleven drop-off points around both towns, including:

Duson City Hall

Scott Police Department

Brian Schlesinger State Farm in Scott

Don’s Specialty Meats in Scott

NuNu’s Cajun Market in Scott

Landry’s Donuts and Coffee in Scott

Cashway Pharmacies in Duson and Scott

Champagne’s Supermarket in Duson

Scott Oak Cleaners in Scott

The Coffee Depot in Scott

Uncle T’s Oyster Bar in Scott

A number of items will be accepted, including books, action figures, dolls, cars, trucks, Lego, stuffed animals, DVDs and many others.

The drive is being held by Brian Schlesinger State Farm, Kip Judice of the Duson Police Department and Chad Leger of the Scott Police Department. The police departments are identifying families in need.